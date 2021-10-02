$382.70 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report sales of $382.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.55 million. Conn’s reported sales of $334.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $682.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,069 shares of company stock worth $2,010,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Conn’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

