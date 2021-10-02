395 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $324.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.24 and its 200 day moving average is $303.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

