42,443 Shares in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.86.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SharpSpring has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company. The firm engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow. It operates through SharpSpring Marketing Automation and Perfect Audience Ad Retargeting segments.

