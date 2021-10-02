45,800 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $33.42.

