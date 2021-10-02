45,904 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $110,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

