$53.50 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report sales of $53.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.60 million and the highest is $55.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $243.65 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $247.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 111,739 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 93,590 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 54,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,403,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

