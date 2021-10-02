$55.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $55.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.12 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $36.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $201.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.42 million to $226.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.69 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $497.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

GBT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 857,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.