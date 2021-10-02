$56.69 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $56.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.98 billion and the lowest is $55.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $49.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $211.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $213.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.44 billion to $236.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

ABC traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.81. 1,011,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after buying an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

