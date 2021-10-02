$6.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 billion and the highest is $6.61 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.37 billion to $25.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.