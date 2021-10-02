6,559 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $103.30 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

