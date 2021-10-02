7,744 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

