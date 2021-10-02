$775.46 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report sales of $775.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.13 million and the lowest is $770.78 million. PAE reported sales of $666.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

PAE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.03. 377,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,842. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

