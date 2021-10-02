8,015 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RQI opened at $15.19 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

