8,518 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

