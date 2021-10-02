88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Down 75.8% in September

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,661,800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 19,266,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,075,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EEENF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,094,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,497,328. 88 Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.
88 Energy Company Profile
