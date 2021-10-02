$951.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $951.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $938.40 million and the highest is $972.55 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $829.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

TPH traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

