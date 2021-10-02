A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

