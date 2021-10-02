AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

