ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.95. 459,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,976. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

