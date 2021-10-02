Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Buys £135,680 in Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 53,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).
Abrdn stock opened at GBX 252.90 ($3.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.19.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.
About Abrdn
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Featured Article: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.