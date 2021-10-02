Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Buys £135,680 in Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 53,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 252.90 ($3.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 312 ($4.08).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

