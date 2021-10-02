Abyss (ABYSS) Hits Market Cap of $7.56 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $173,223.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00234703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00114478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.