ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 855.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACSAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.