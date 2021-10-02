ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Up 35.8% Over Last Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $137.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 35.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 107,619,172 coins and its circulating supply is 87,477,162 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @adamant_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.