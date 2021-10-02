adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €345.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €321.76 ($378.55).

FRA:ADS opened at €270.25 ($317.94) on Friday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €300.82 and a 200 day moving average of €293.05.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

