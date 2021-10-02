adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €350.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €321.76 ($378.55).

FRA ADS opened at €270.25 ($317.94) on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day moving average of €300.82 and a 200-day moving average of €293.05.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

