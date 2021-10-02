adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from an average rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $158.61 on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

