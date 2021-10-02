adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from an average rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $158.61 on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.