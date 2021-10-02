ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Sells $95,705.80 in Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $95,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $307,500.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The business had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

