Adshares (ADS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $311,153.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Adshares has a market capitalization of $22.46 million and $311,153.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00087043 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,759 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

