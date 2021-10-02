Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.98% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HERD opened at $34.33 on Friday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

