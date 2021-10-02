Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

