Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter worth about $19,024,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 134.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 104,312 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 91.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter.

BNO opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

