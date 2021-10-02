Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

