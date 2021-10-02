Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 17,832 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,243,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87,337 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

