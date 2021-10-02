Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,328,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $165.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.20. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $127.24 and a 1 year high of $173.31.

