Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,437,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4,596.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62.

