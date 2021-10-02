Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,729,162,000 after buying an additional 407,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $613.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $558.17 and a 200-day moving average of $530.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.21.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

