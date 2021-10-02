Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $343.18 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

