Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $121.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

