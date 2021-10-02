Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF stock opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $131.60 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.56.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.