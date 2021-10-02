Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $131.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.