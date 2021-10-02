Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEOXF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $134.75 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $95.39 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

