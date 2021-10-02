AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UAVS stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

