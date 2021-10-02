AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 159,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $3.05 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

