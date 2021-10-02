Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RICOU remained flat at $$10.13 during trading hours on Friday. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.