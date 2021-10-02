Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Financial Comparison

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of NuZee shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of NuZee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuZee has a beta of -4.29, suggesting that its stock price is 529% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aiadvertising and NuZee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aiadvertising and NuZee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.66 -$1.27 million N/A N/A NuZee $1.40 million 26.98 -$9.48 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has higher revenue and earnings than NuZee.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and NuZee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% NuZee -937.73% -147.54% -129.22%

Summary

Aiadvertising beats NuZee on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

