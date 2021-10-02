Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,644 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $257.43 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.24.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

