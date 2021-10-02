Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
MIMO stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.
Airspan Networks Company Profile
