Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $566,899 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.