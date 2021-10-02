Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

