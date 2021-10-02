Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $446.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.43. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $301.38 and a twelve month high of $478.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

